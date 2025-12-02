Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo —Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Abrams Elementary School on Fort Carson Dec. 4.

    The new Abrams Elementary School reflects a strong and long-standing partnership between Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Fort Carson. The previous Abrams building opened in 1975 and has served generations of military-connected students. The new facility represents a major investment in student learning, family support, and modern education needs.

    The new school includes:
    -80,000 square feet (previously 55,000 square feet)
    -Capacity for 650 students (previously ~450)
    -PreK–5th grade classrooms
    -Natural light in every classroom
    -Digital smart boards in all instructional spaces
    -Multiple small group learning spaces
    -A Creative Learnings STEAM Lab
    -Expanded playgrounds with improved accessibility
    -Outdoor teaching spaces and a learning garden
    -Location adjacent to the neighborhood and Fort Carson Child Development Center

