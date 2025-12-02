Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CARSON, Colo —Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Abrams Elementary School on Fort Carson Dec. 4.



The new Abrams Elementary School reflects a strong and long-standing partnership between Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Fort Carson. The previous Abrams building opened in 1975 and has served generations of military-connected students. The new facility represents a major investment in student learning, family support, and modern education needs.



The new school includes:

-80,000 square feet (previously 55,000 square feet)

-Capacity for 650 students (previously ~450)

-PreK–5th grade classrooms

-Natural light in every classroom

-Digital smart boards in all instructional spaces

-Multiple small group learning spaces

-A Creative Learnings STEAM Lab

-Expanded playgrounds with improved accessibility

-Outdoor teaching spaces and a learning garden

-Location adjacent to the neighborhood and Fort Carson Child Development Center