Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo —Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 hosts a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Abrams Elementary School on Fort Carson Dec. 4.
The new Abrams Elementary School reflects a strong and long-standing partnership between Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Fort Carson. The previous Abrams building opened in 1975 and has served generations of military-connected students. The new facility represents a major investment in student learning, family support, and modern education needs.
The new school includes:
-80,000 square feet (previously 55,000 square feet)
-Capacity for 650 students (previously ~450)
-PreK–5th grade classrooms
-Natural light in every classroom
-Digital smart boards in all instructional spaces
-Multiple small group learning spaces
-A Creative Learnings STEAM Lab
-Expanded playgrounds with improved accessibility
-Outdoor teaching spaces and a learning garden
-Location adjacent to the neighborhood and Fort Carson Child Development Center
