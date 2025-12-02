Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trees for Troops 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives remarks during the annual Trees for Troops Christmas tree holiday event at the Paradise Point Golf Club on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Trees for Troops is held by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, providing over 800 Christmas trees to Department of Defense personnel and their families to spread holiday spirit throughout every military family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9423183
    VIRIN: 251205-M-US301-1539
    Resolution: 4168x2779
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trees for Troops 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Grace Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trees for Troops
    trees for military families

