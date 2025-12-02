Trees for Troops 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives a handshake during the annual Trees for Troops Christmas tree holiday event at the Paradise Point Golf Club on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Trees for Troops is held by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, providing over 800 Christmas trees to Department of Defense personnel and their families to spread holiday spirit throughout every military family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)