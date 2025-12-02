Trees for Troops 2025

Photo By Lance Cpl. Grace Kim | U.S. Marines load Christmas trees onto a vehicle during the annual Trees for Troops...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Grace Kim | U.S. Marines load Christmas trees onto a vehicle during the annual Trees for Troops Christmas tree holiday event at the Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Trees for Troops is held by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Marine Corps Community Services, providing over 1,100 Christmas trees to Department of War personnel and their families to spread holiday spirit throughout every military family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of military families on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune received free Christmas trees this holiday season as part of the national Trees for Troops program on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

This annual initiative, coordinated by Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Lejeune-New River, provided more than 1,100 complimentary, farm-grown Christmas trees to military families as a gesture of appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Trees for Troops began in 2005, and this year marks Camp Lejeune’s 18th year receiving trees for its Marines and sailors.

“During this season of giving, this is a great opportunity for the country to give back to our service members and their families through this wonderful program, which is an outstanding example of the American spirit,” said Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. “It's a heartwarming reminder of the support and gratitude that our service members and their families receive from the American people, that their sacrifices are valued and recognized, and that they’re not alone in their service to this great nation.”

Despite the rain this year, service members and their families from across the base and Marine Corps Air Station New River to Paradise Point Golf Course on MCB Camp Lejeune lined up in the early hours of the morning for their opportunity to receive a free tree.

“Trees for Troops is about far more than distributing Christmas trees—it’s about bringing the spirit of the season to military families who give so much,” said Sarah Wiltgen, assistant chief of staff at MCCS, Marine Corps Installations East. “Programs like this truly make a meaningful difference, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support our Marines, Sailors and their loved ones not only during the holidays, but all year long."

This event was made possible through MCCS, their sponsors, the tree farms who donated the trees and the Marines and MCCS employees who worked the event.