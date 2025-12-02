Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 and his handler await a cargo offload from a foreign vessel at the Port of Cleveland in Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025. Customs and Border Protection worked alongside Marine Safety Unit Cleveland to inspect the interior and exterior of each cargo container as additional agencies such as Coast Guard Enforcement Division teams and local authorities screened personnel and vehicles entering and exiting the port during the inspect operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

