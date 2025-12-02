Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent guides his K-9 around the perimeter of a cargo container offloaded from a foreign vessel to inspect for illicit cargo at the Port of Cleveland in Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025. Customs and Border Protection were one of multiple agencies present for the inspection, including the Transportation Security Administration, Coast Guard Investigative Services, Coast Guard Enforcement Division teams, and local authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    VIRIN: 250826-G-NB558-1167
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Customs and Border Protection
    Cargo Vessel
    Sector Eastern Great Lakes

