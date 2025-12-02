Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent guides his K-9 around the perimeter of a cargo container offloaded from a foreign vessel to inspect for illicit cargo at the Port of Cleveland in Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025. Customs and Border Protection were one of multiple agencies present for the inspection, including the Transportation Security Administration, Coast Guard Investigative Services, Coast Guard Enforcement Division teams, and local authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)