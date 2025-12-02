Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Coast Guard Investigative Services, Sector Eastern Great Lakes Enforcement Division and Great Lakes District Enforcement Division stand gathered at the Port of Cleveland in Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025. Both district and sector enforcement divisions were present to administer a security detail at the port during the process of offloading and inspecting international cargo allowing for marine science technicians to operate safely and securely. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)