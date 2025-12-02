Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland [Image 3 of 6]

    Coast Guard conducts cargo vessel inspection at Port of Cleveland

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard members assigned to Coast Guard Investigative Services, Sector Eastern Great Lakes Enforcement Division and Great Lakes District Enforcement Division stand gathered at the Port of Cleveland in Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025. Both district and sector enforcement divisions were present to administer a security detail at the port during the process of offloading and inspecting international cargo allowing for marine science technicians to operate safely and securely. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 10:28
    Photo ID: 9422981
    VIRIN: 250826-G-NB558-1258
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    port security
    Port of Cleveland
    MSU Cleveland
    port security boat

