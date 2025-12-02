U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Shalva Khvadagadze from Europe District’s Caucasus Project Office based in the Republic of Georgia describes lessons learned from the recently completed water supply improvement project he oversaw construction of in Tsaghkaber, Armenia with other Europe District engineers October 28, 2025. He was there as part of a follow-up warranty inspection to check how the project was performing and local officials emphasized that it was performing better than they had expected. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)