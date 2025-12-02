Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia

    TSAGHKABER, ARMENIA

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Shalva Khvadagadze from Europe District’s Caucasus Project Office based in the Republic of Georgia describes lessons learned from the recently completed water supply improvement project he oversaw construction of in Tsaghkaber, Armenia with other Europe District engineers October 28, 2025. He was there as part of a follow-up warranty inspection to check how the project was performing and local officials emphasized that it was performing better than they had expected. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 9422907
    VIRIN: 251028-A-WZ074-1057
    Resolution: 5499x3671
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: TSAGHKABER, AM
