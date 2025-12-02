U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia

U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Military Group Translator Gevorg Hayrapetyan and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Engineering Tech Lead Mallory Harvey discuss a recently completed water supply improvement project in Tsaghkaber, Armenia during a warranty inspection October 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed its construction in close coordination with U.S. Embassy Yerevan and local Armenian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
