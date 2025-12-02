U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Embassy and Armenian community partners check on a recently completed water supply improvement project in Tsaghkaber, Armenia during a warranty inspection October 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed its construction in close coordination with U.S. Embassy Yerevan and local Armenian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)