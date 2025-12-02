Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team checks on water supply project in Armenia

    TSAGHKABER, ARMENIA

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Embassy and Armenian community partners check on a recently completed water supply improvement project in Tsaghkaber, Armenia during a warranty inspection October 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed its construction in close coordination with U.S. Embassy Yerevan and local Armenian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 09:13
    Photo ID: 9422906
    VIRIN: 251028-A-WZ074-1053
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: TSAGHKABER, AM
    Water Supply
    Armenia
    EUCOM
    USACE

