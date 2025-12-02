Members of a Spanish Patriot Unit pose for a group photo after completing a Norwegian Foot March at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as a readiness requirement to ensure the Norwegian Armed Forces could travel long distances quickly, while carrying critical equipment and has since become a unified tradition for NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9422816
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-XI961-1182
|Resolution:
|5063x7089
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Incirlik's annual Norwegian Foot March 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.