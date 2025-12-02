Incirlik's annual Norwegian Foot March 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of a Spanish Patriot Unit pose for a group photo after completing a Norwegian Foot March at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as a readiness requirement to ensure the Norwegian Armed Forces could travel long distances quickly, while carrying critical equipment and has since become a unified tradition for NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)