Incirlik's annual Norwegian Foot March 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mason Luke, 39th Security Forces Squadron security response team member, poses for a portrait after completing a Norwegian Foot March at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as a readiness requirement for the Norwegian Armed Forces, and consists of a 18.64-mile route with 24 pounds of ruck weight. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 05:31
|Photo ID:
|9422815
|VIRIN:
|251201-F-XI961-1160
|Resolution:
|5251x7351
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
