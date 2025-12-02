Incirlik's annual Norwegian Foot March 2025

Members assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing participate in a Norwegian Foot March at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as a readiness requirement for the Norwegian Armed Forces, and consists of a 18.64-mile route with 24 pounds of ruck weight. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
