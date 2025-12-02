Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik's annual Norwegian Foot March 2025

    Incirlik's annual Norwegian Foot March 2025

    TURKEY

    11.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Members assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing participate in a Norwegian Foot March at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March began in 1915 as a readiness requirement for the Norwegian Armed Forces, and consists of a 18.64-mile route with 24 pounds of ruck weight. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    incirlik, march, tradition, NATO, partnership, honor

