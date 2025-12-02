Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Clarence “Charlie” Searchwell, center, 86th Force Support Squadron Officer Club operations assistant, celebrates with peers and colleagues after the Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025. The Length of Service distinguished individuals for their commitment to excellence over the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 04:47
    Photo ID: 9422772
    VIRIN: 251204-F-TC128-1264
    Resolution: 4519x3007
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military traditions
    Length of Service
    heritage
    Ramstein AB
    POW/MIA
    Ceremonies

