Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Clarence “Charlie” Searchwell, center, 86th Force Support Squadron Officer Club operations assistant, celebrates with peers and colleagues after the Length of Service ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025. The Length of Service distinguished individuals for their commitment to excellence over the years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)