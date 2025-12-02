Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Military tradition is woven into every military ceremony. These events lead to an appreciation among the crowd and nominees, fostering a positive culture of collective recognition. Behind the Length of Service ceremony is the 86th Force Support Squadron, embracing and orchestrating these ‘wins’ at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The Length of Service distinguishes such individuals, including awarding ‘50 years of Service’ for Mr. Clarence “Charlie” Searchwell, as an operations assistant with the Officer Club, 86th FSS.



Charlie understood the value of time. As an immigrant from the blue mountains of Jamaica, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950s, New York during a divisive time where racial segregation was codified into law.



“I immigrated to America and I had to sign a piece of paper saying ‘I will serve’ – no draft, I had to serve for my citizenship,” Charlie exclaimed. “When I joined the military during segregation - I couldn’t even vote”.



Regardless of the limitations placed on Charlie, he continued to pursue his dream of playing professional soccer. This strife, dedication and resilience led him to his initial and final duty station at Ramstein AB, where he felt comfortable, respected - there he found his sweetheart where marriage and commitment scored together.



As he summarized, ‘I used up my 24 hours a day’ while maintaining his health and fitness as a professional soccer player until he was 80-years-old. The rest of his hours consisted of serving Airmen and families from dawn to dusk. He worked at the commissary until 4 p.m. and then shifted to working as a dishwasher until closing. From learning Dutch, French and German, he continues to embody community and a hardworking spirit.



“The Air Force is better today, and the most valuable thing I have is my time - that’s what I gave the Air Force,” Charlie explained. “I give you my time, that means a lot to me. Don’t waste it - you can’t buy it, borrow it, save it, but you can throw it away.”



His motto ‘You treat me right, I treat you better’ echoes in his everyday responsibilities and is tied to his character as a brother and within the veteran community.



Transitioning from service member to veteran, Charlie continues to regularly offer support across various departments throughout his time at Ramstein AB. Charlie upholds the same moral standards and work ethic he demonstrated on his very first day.



“My whole family served in the military; my brother just retired as an Air Force Lt Col,” Charlie said. “Every year on POW/MIA day I go outside to attend their ceremony, I never miss it. ”



Ever since the early 1960s, Charlie's passion for excellence both professionally and personally continues to shine. He has become a living repository of Air Force heritage, ethos and institutional knowledge.



“I’ve known Charlie for 9 years, living in Ramstein,” said Mr. Riley Pyles, Strategic Cell for U.S. Space Force Program Executive Office Military Communications & Positioning Navigation and Timing contractor. “I’m impressed by his dedication and energy, which I have witnessed him pouring into others and never asking for anything in return over the decades. He’s definitely a one-of-a-kind servant leader.”



During his time at Ramstein Air Base, he mentored and guided numerous young individuals, positively influencing their careers and lives and continues to do so. Similarly, two local nationals were awarded at the Length of Service ceremony on Dec. 4.



“Charlie is a legend around Ramstein and contributed so much more to the KMC community that many of us will ever know about,” said Mr. Jude Sorg, 86th FSS deputy director. “Biannually we conduct a length of service ceremony where individuals from 20-60 years of service are recognized, like Charlie and many others."