Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Clarence “Charlie” Searchwell, 86th Force Support Squadron Officer Club operations assistant, places flowers yearly at the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action flag at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Dec. 4, 2025. Charlie transitioned from service member to veteran, and continues to serve at various departments across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 04:47
    Photo ID: 9422771
    VIRIN: 251204-F-BD538-1001
    Resolution: 3285x4938
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony
    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony
    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military traditions
    Length of Service
    heritage
    Ramstein AB
    POW/MIA
    Ceremonies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download