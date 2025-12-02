Time, Service and Generosity: the legacies behind the 2025 Length of Service Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Clarence “Charlie” Searchwell, 86th Force Support Squadron Officer Club operations assistant, places flowers yearly at the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action flag at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Dec. 4, 2025. Charlie transitioned from service member to veteran, and continues to serve at various departments across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)