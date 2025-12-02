USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251126-N-JM579-1019 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) Cryptological Technician Technical 3rd Class Makhi Juarezhaile throws heaving line to a tug boat and Sailors stand by to heave the tug boat’s line during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)