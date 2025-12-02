USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251126-N-JM579-1004 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan Brandon, left, Seaman Jesus Castrocorral, center, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Raquan Ramsey, right, assist the pilot to board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a sea-and-anchor evolution as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)