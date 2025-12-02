Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251126-N-JM579-1048 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Donny Castro throws a heaving line to the pier while Sailors stand by their lines during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 04:27
    Photo ID: 9422764
    VIRIN: 251126-N-JM579-1048
    Resolution: 5420x3613
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    sea and anchor
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    Spain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download