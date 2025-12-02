251126-N-JM579-1048 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Nov. 26, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Donny Castro throws a heaving line to the pier while Sailors stand by their lines during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 04:27
|Photo ID:
|9422764
|VIRIN:
|251126-N-JM579-1048
|Resolution:
|5420x3613
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.