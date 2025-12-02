2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and their families from the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division come together around the 2ID tree on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec 5, 2025. The event created a sense of connection during the holiday season and strengthened the feeling of community across the Division. It boosted morale by giving Soldiers and families a shared moment of seasonal warmth and celebration.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)