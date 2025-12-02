2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers and their families from the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division watch the Giwa lighting on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec 5, 2025. The event created a sense of connection during the holiday season and strengthened the feeling of community across the Division. It boosted morale by giving Soldiers and families a shared moment of seasonal warmth and celebration.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 03:56
|Photo ID:
|9422702
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-AT874-1022
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
