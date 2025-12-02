Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lambardo, Commanding Gen. for the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and children of Soldiers from 2ID light the 2ID tree on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec 5, 2025. The event created a sense of connection during the holiday season and strengthened the feeling of community across the Division. It boosted morale by giving Soldiers and families a shared moment of seasonal warmth and celebration.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9422701
    VIRIN: 251205-A-AT874-1021
    Resolution: 6862x4580
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony
    2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony
    2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony
    2d Infantry Division tree lighting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    U.S. Army
    Happy Holdiays

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download