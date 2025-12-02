USO tour performer Ernest Smith, country singer and songwriter, entertains service members as part of a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. The event strengthened morale and connection among the force, reflecting the USO’s commitment to uplift those who serve forward and reminding service members that their sacrifices are valued by the American people. Through every tour and program worldwide, the USO strengthens the well-being of people serving in America’s military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9422504
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-PQ421-2329
|Resolution:
|3004x2321
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.