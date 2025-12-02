Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members [Image 5 of 10]

    USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    USO tour performer Mia Jackson, stand-up comedian, entertains service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. The event strengthened morale and connection among the force, reflecting the USO’s commitment to uplift those who serve forward and reminding service members that their sacrifices are valued by the American people. Through every tour and program worldwide, the USO strengthens the well-being of people serving in America’s military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 01:14
    Photo ID: 9422500
    VIRIN: 251202-F-PQ421-2183
    Resolution: 5683x3781
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Morale
    CENTCOM
    VCJCS13
    USOHoliday2025

