USO Holiday Tour brings morale to deployed members

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to service members and civilians during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. He highlighted the Joint Force’s readiness, global integration, and enduring commitment to the mission, and thanked the audience for their role in protecting the homeland and advancing collective security. The USO stands beside America’s military and their families wherever they serve, uplifting morale and strengthening their connection to the nation they protect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)