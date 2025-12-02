Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Korea America Friendship Night [Image 2 of 3]

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea (4th from left), poses with distinguished guests at the Korea America Friendship Night year-end banquet at The Westin Josun, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. The annual end-of-year banquet aims to show appreciation and gratitude to the U.S. service members stations in Korea, celebrate contributions of the service members in maintaining peace and security in the region, and foster friendship between American and Korean communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Friends in Spirit: 34th Korea America Friendship Night

