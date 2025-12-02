Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea (4th from left), poses with distinguished guests at the Korea America Friendship Night year-end banquet at The Westin Josun, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. The annual end-of-year banquet aims to show appreciation and gratitude to the U.S. service members stations in Korea, celebrate contributions of the service members in maintaining peace and security in the region, and foster friendship between American and Korean communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio) see less | View Image Page

Friends in Spirit: 34th Korea America Friendship Night Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Korea America Friendship Society (KAFS) hosted the 34th Annual Korea America Friendship Night end-of-year banquet at The Westin Josun Seoul hotel, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. Service members and citizens from the U.S. and ROK gathered to celebrate friendship and interoperability amongst the two nations.

The annual end-of-year banquet aims to show appreciation and gratitude to the U.S. service members stations in Korea, celebrate contributions of the service members in maintaining peace and security in the region, and foster friendship between American and Korean communities.

Distinguished members in attendance included U.S. Army General Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commander of 8th Army; Jin Ha Hwang, president of KAFS; Kyung Shik Sohn, chairman of KAFS; Yun-jin Kang, vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs; James R. Heller, deputy chief of mission, U.S. embassy; Kei Joo Kim, Chairwoman of event preparation; and Jang Seon Jung, mayor of Pyeongtaek.

During the opening remarks, Hwang and Sohn spoke about the unwavering commitment of the U.S. forces, the bond between both countries, and reflected on their long-standing friendship as the year comes to an end.

“We are joined today by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) soldiers who have come all the way to this Korean land and are working day and night to ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula as a symbol of the ironclad ROK-US alliance,” stated Hwang.

“2025 has been a year of change and challenges. Nevertheless, we have gathered here again with unwavering friendship and solidarity,” stated Sohn. “I express my respect and gratitude to the USFK soldiers and their families who protect peace and freedom. In a changing environment, we will work together through dialogue and cooperation to create a safer and more prosperous region and world.”

Gen. Brunson thanked members of the KAFS for their continued support to the American troops in Korea, which helps to strengthen the alliance and deepen their friendship.

“When our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Guardians arrive on the peninsula, they are far from home,” stated Brunson. “But through your community outreach, cultural events, and warm hospitality, you make them feel welcome. You transform allies into neighbors and neighbors into family. You ensure that when we stand together to defend this peninsula, we do so not just as partners in uniform, but as friends in spirit.”

Brunson concluded his remarks by reiterating his gratitude to KAFS and everything that the organization does to keep the alliance strong.

“Your support ensures that this alliance remains the strongest in the world,” stated Brunson. “On behalf of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, thank you for your unwavering commitment to our commands and to our countries.”

The banquet concluded with music performances focusing on classic holiday songs, bringing everyone to sing in unison.

Since the start of the Korean War in 1950, U.S and ROK service members have stood together maintaining the Armistice and setting the conditions for stability and prosperity in the Republic of Korea. As a result, the Republic of Korea has flourished since the end of the Korean War and is now a respected, successful, and thriving democracy.

More than 70 years later, the U.S. continues to display its ironclad commitment to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.