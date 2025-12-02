Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, delivers remarks at the 34th Korea America Friendship Night year-end banquet at The Westin Josun, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2025. The annual end-of-year banquet aims to show appreciation and gratitude to the U.S. service members stations in Korea, celebrate contributions of the service members in maintaining peace and security in the region, and foster friendship between American and Korean communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)