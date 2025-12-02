Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 4, 2025) The NPS team developing the atomic fountain for advanced quantum sensing research — including, from left, principal investigator Dr. Frank Narducci, doctoral student Cmdr. Jens Berdahl, machinists George Jaksha and Daniel Moreno, and visiting scientist Takaho Tsubakiyama — are pictured with the instrument in NPS’ Spanagel Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9421973
    VIRIN: 251204-N-UT641-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Research

