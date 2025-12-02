MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 4, 2025) The NPS team developing the atomic fountain for advanced quantum sensing research — including, from left, principal investigator Dr. Frank Narducci, doctoral student Cmdr. Jens Berdahl, machinists George Jaksha and Daniel Moreno, and visiting scientist Takaho Tsubakiyama — are pictured with the instrument in NPS’ Spanagel Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)
Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research
