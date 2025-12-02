Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Monterey, Calif. (Nov. 19, 2024) Dr. Frank Narducci, left, professor in the NPS Department of Physics serves as principal investigator on the effort to advance quantum sensing research at NPS. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jens Berdahl, left, is using his doctoral research to advance the development of an atomic fountain, leading to his receipt of a prestigious award from the American Physical Society. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9421972
    VIRIN: 241119-D-AE587-1012
    Resolution: 4848x3878
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research [Image 2 of 2], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research
    Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Students
    Education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download