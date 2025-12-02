Monterey, Calif. (Nov. 19, 2024) Dr. Frank Narducci, left, professor in the NPS Department of Physics serves as principal investigator on the effort to advance quantum sensing research at NPS. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jens Berdahl, left, is using his doctoral research to advance the development of an atomic fountain, leading to his receipt of a prestigious award from the American Physical Society. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9421972
|VIRIN:
|241119-D-AE587-1012
|Resolution:
|4848x3878
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research [Image 2 of 2], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Aviator Turned NPS Doctoral Student Earns National Recognition for Applied Quantum Research
No keywords found.