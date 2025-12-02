Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT-27 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    VT-27 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Brady 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Cmdr. Tom Younghans, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27 shakes hands with Capt. Christopher Penn, commodore of Training Air Wing (TRAWING) Four during a change of command onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Nov. 13, 2025. Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command, which trains, mentors and delivers the highest quality naval aviators who prevail in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Brady)

    VT-27 Holds a Change of Command Ceremony

    CNATRA
    VT-27
    Change of Command

