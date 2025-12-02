VT-27 Holds a Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Ensign Sarah Brady | Cmdr. Tom Younghans, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Sarah Brady | Cmdr. Tom Younghans, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27, speaks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Nov. 13, 2025. Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command, which trains, mentors and delivers the highest quality naval aviators who prevail in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Brady) see less | View Image Page

The “Boomers” of Training Squadron (VT) 27, held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas, in which Cmdr. Colin Johnson-Giammalvo relieved Cmdr. Tom Younghans as commanding officer of VT-27, Nov. 13.



During the airborne change of command, Johnson-Giammalvo assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VT-27 commanding officer from Younghans.



Training Air Wing FOUR (TW-4) commodore, Capt. Christopher Penn, presided over the event and presented Younghans with the Meritorious Service Medal for his exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as commanding officer of VT-27.



“Tom led the Boomers through an exceptionally demanding two years while sustaining a culture of safety, teamwork, and instructional precision,” said Penn. “His leadership ensured the fleet received the high-caliber aviators it needs and I am beyond confident that Colin will continue to lead the squadron forward in the Boomer tradition of producing disciplined, resilient, and combat-ready naval aviators.”

Younghans, a native of North Platte, Nebraska, is a 2006 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and earned his designation as a Naval Aviator in 2008. He has served as commanding officer of VT-27 since August 2024. Under his leadership, VT-27 flew more than 22,100 flight hours, executed 12,985 sorties and graduated more than 297 Student Naval Aviators.



Prior to arriving at VT-27, he served as the Chief of Naval Air Training Program Manager for Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR). His operational tours include assignments with VT-35, Patrol Squadron Special Projects, VT-31, and Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron VQ-1. Younghans has accumulated more than 5,050 flight hours across multiple naval aircraft, including 380 hours in the T-6B Texan II. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (2), Air Medal (8), Navy Commendation Medal (3), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2), and numerous service and campaign ribbons.



“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served as commanding officer of VT-27,” said Younghans. “This has been truly humbling for me to be here in a role I shouldn’t have been blessed with and to be part of an organization where the people so joyfully embrace their work.”



“They know they’re trusted to be the experts that make choices about mitigating risk at the lowest level so they can return at the end of a long day to the family that supports them to the core. Execution of that mindset and watching people grow and achieve their fullest capability has been the most rewarding aspect of command and for that I will be eternally grateful to the VT-27 Boomers.”



Johnson-Giammalvo, a native of Millbury, Massachusetts, assumes command following his tour as the executive officer of VT-27. Before reporting to VT-27, he served as the CH/MH-53E Military Class Desk at NAVAIR, PMA-261. Johnson-Giammalvo has accumulated more than 2,700 military flight hours in the MH-53E Sea Dragon, and T-6B Texan II aircraft. His awards include the Navy Commendation Medal (5), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and numerous service and campaign ribbons.



“I am humbled to take command of this remarkable squadron,” said Johnson-Giammalvo. “VT-27’s mission is foundational to naval aviation and the work we do here prepares the next generation of fleet aviators to compete and win. I am beyond honored to serve alongside the men and women of the Boomer family.”



VT-27, headquartered in Corpus Christi, shapes the future of naval aviation, producing the finest student naval aviators, prepared to excel in follow-on training and operational service in the fleet.