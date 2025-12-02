VT-27 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Tom Younghans, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27, speaks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Nov. 13, 2025. Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command, which trains, mentors and delivers the highest quality naval aviators who prevail in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Brady)