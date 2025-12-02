Cmdr. Tom Younghans, outgoing commanding officer of Training Squadron (VT) 27, speaks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Nov. 13, 2025. Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command, which trains, mentors and delivers the highest quality naval aviators who prevail in competition, crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Brady)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9421899
|VIRIN:
|251113-N-WT298-1269
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|MILLBURY, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH PLATTE, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VT-27 Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sarah Brady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VT-27 Holds a Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.