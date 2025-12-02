HMLA-773 SUPORTS TACP AT NAS JRB NEW ORLEANS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, takes flight in support of tactical air-control party (TACP) at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 2, 2025. TACP was held at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, the exercise prepares prospective joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for formal schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)