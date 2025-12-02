A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, takes flight in support of tactical air-control party (TACP) at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 2, 2025. TACP was held at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, the exercise prepares prospective joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for formal schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9421720
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-XJ088-1006
|Resolution:
|6302x4201
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHELBY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HMLA-773 SUPORTS TACP AT NAS JRB NEW ORLEANS [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.