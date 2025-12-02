Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-773 SUPORTS TACP AT NAS JRB NEW ORLEANS

    HMLA-773 SUPORTS TACP AT NAS JRB NEW ORLEANS

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct preflight checks on an AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter in support of tactical air-control party (TACP) at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 2, 2025. TACP was held at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, the exercise prepares prospective joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers for formal schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9421719
    VIRIN: 251204-M-XJ088-1004
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, HMLA-773 SUPORTS TACP AT NAS JRB NEW ORLEANS, by SSgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    CAS
    USNORTHCOM
    COMBINEDARMS
    RECON
    JTAC

