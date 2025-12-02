CJCS and SEAC visit Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Carlos J. Rivera Román, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, left, Command Sgt. Maj. Juvencio Mendez, the command senior enlisted leader of the Puerto Rico National Guard, center, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine pose for a group photo on the 156th Wing airfield, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25, 2025. The chairman and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC David Isom, not pictured, visited Puerto Rico ahead of Thanksgiving to engage with service members and thank them for their service and support to regional missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)