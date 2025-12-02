CJCS and SEAC visit Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, right, and Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, shake hands on the airfield at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25, 2025. The chairman and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC David Isom, not pictured, visited Puerto Rico ahead of Thanksgiving to engage with service members and thank them for their service and support to regional missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)