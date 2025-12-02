Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS and SEAC visit Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 6]

    CJCS and SEAC visit Puerto Rico

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, command chief master sergeant of the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine on the 156th Wing airfield at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25, 2025. The chairman and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC David Isom, not pictured, visited Puerto Rico ahead of Thanksgiving to engage with service members and thank them for their service and support to regional missions in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

