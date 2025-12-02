Precision Engraving Enhances Memorial Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Christensen, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, uniforms specialist, prepares a bronze urn to be engraved at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2025. The meticulous work performed by AFMAO personnel helps ensure families receive dignified, professionally prepared memorial items in support of the organization’s mission of providing respectful and compassionate mortuary care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)