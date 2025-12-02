Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Christensen, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, uniforms specialist, prepares a bronze urn to be engraved at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2025. The meticulous work performed by AFMAO personnel helps ensure families receive dignified, professionally prepared memorial items in support of the organization’s mission of providing respectful and compassionate mortuary care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    This work, Precision Engraving Enhances Memorial Care [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    urns

