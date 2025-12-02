Precision Engraving Enhances Memorial Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emma Christensen, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, uniforms specialist, practices engraving techniques on a bronze urn at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 1, 2025. As part of her training, Christensen uses the precision engraver to inscribe nameplates and urns that honor fallen service members. The meticulous work performed by AFMAO personnel helps ensure families receive dignified, professionally prepared memorial items in support of the organization’s mission of providing respectful and compassionate mortuary care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)