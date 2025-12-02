Members of Class 26-03 celebrate during their graduation ceremony at XL Landings, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025. Twenty-seven graduates earned their silver wings after completing Laughlin’s Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9421093
|VIRIN:
|251126-F-F3525-3497
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03
No keywords found.