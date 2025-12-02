Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Class 26-03 celebrate during their graduation ceremony at XL Landings, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025. Twenty-seven graduates earned their silver wings after completing Laughlin’s Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)