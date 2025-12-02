Date Taken: 11.26.2025 Date Posted: 12.04.2025 12:05 Photo ID: 9421092 VIRIN: 251126-F-QY777-7245 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.13 MB Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.