Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03

Twenty-seven U.S. Air Force officers were awarded the coveted silver wings as a symbol of their hard work and training during a graduation ceremony held Nov. 25, 2025.

Undergraduate Pilot Training is a training program that helps prepare prospective military pilots. Upon completion of the program, graduates earn their silver wings as Air Force aviators.

The guest speaker at the Class 26-03 graduation ceremony was retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Buel Dickson, previous Assistant Adjutant General – Air, Montana National Guard, Fort Harrison, Montana and Commander of the Montana Air National Guard. Dickson graduated from the University of Montana in Missoula in 1989 and started his Air Force career by completing pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, in 1991. He went on to command the 186th Air Squadron, 120th Operations Group, 120th Maintenance Group and the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls Montana. Dickson was a command pilot with over 3,500 hours and has served two combat tours in support of Operations SOUTHERN WATCH AND IRAQI FREEDOM.

Receiving their pilot wings during the ceremony were:

1st Lt. Jeremy Vallejos

2nd Lt. Raymond Broughman

2nd Lt. Collin Chilton

2nd Lt. Noah Cisnero

2nd Lt. Jared Dickson

2nd Lt. Robert Downing

2nd Lt. Jonathan Duke

2nd Lt. Gregory Estes

2nd Lt. Trace Gorman

2nd Lt. Madison Jackson

2nd Lt. Mason Joubert

2nd Lt. Benjamin Martin

2nd Lt. Thomas May

2nd Lt. Connor Miles

2nd Lt. Ryan Moore

2nd Lt. Travis Nortey

2nd Lt. Hayato Okumura

2nd Lt. Clayton Peeler

2nd Lt. Craig Piazza

2nd Lt. Kevin Sanchez

2nd Lt. Nilesh Sandhu

2nd Lt. Andrew Savage

2nd Lt. Kyle Sistrunk

2nd Lt. James Smith

2nd Lt. Andrew Taylor

2nd Lt. Caleb Wawrzyniak

In addition to the graduation ceremony, a special emphasis was placed on recognizing the sacrifices and contributions of military spouses. It served as a reminder that while the graduates were the ones receiving their wings, their achievements were also a testament to the love, sacrifice and constant support of their spouses, who serve alongside them in spirit and strength.

“Tonight, we not only recognize the accomplishments of our pilots, but we take a moment to celebrate our Air Force spouses.” said Lt. Col. Daniel Garrison, 47th Operations Support Squadron Commander. “While not in uniform, spouses are the backbone of our Air Force community. We thank you for your love and support. We thank you for celebrating with us when we slip the surely bonds of earth. And we thank you for comforting and encouraging us after a flight does not go as planned. Tonight, you and your spouse have crested one of the hardest climbs in an Air Force career and you did it together. But this was just the start.”

In the days leading up to graduation, Laughlin’s aircraft maintainers and student pilots participated in an appreciation ceremony to recognize the partnership between their respective roles. Maintainers presented pilots with the wings they would pin during the graduation event. In return, the student pilots offered their class patch as a token of appreciation. The exchange serves as a reminder that successful flight training is a team effort, supported by the contributions of dedicated personnel across the base.

The ceremony proceeded with the breaking of the wings, a tradition symbolizing the start of a new journey for the novice pilots. According to the tradition, the first pair of wings a pilot receives should never be worn. Instead, the wings should be broken into two halves to invite good fortune throughout the pilot’s aviation career. One half is kept by the pilot, while the other is given to a significant person in their life. To preserve that good luck, those two halves are said to only be brought together again in the next life.

The event culminated in the pinning of the wings, where friends and family members affixed a pair of silver wings onto the graduates’ uniforms. This gesture signified the official transition of the students into winged aviators, fully prepared to embrace the forthcoming roles within the United States Air Force.

Pilot wings are a symbol of hard work, training, and dedication. Aviation wings are issued to pilots who have achieved a certain level of proficiency or training.

