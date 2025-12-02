251201-N-JJ672-1109
GUAM (Dec. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors raise the jack staff on the fo’c’sle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution in preparation to moor into Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 10:55
|Photo ID:
|9420970
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-JJ672-1109
|Resolution:
|4854x3603
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG 105 Visits Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.