DDG 105 Visits Guam

251201-N-JJ672-1118

GUAM (Dec. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Thompson stands watch on the starboard bridge wing aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution in preparation to moor into Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)