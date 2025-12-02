Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDG 105 Visits Guam [Image 3 of 5]

    DDG 105 Visits Guam

    GUAM

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251201-N-JJ672-1092
    GUAM (Dec. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Ensign Emily Jensen stands watch in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a sea and anchor evolution in preparation to moor into Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:55
    Photo ID: 9420956
    VIRIN: 251201-N-JJ672-1092
    Resolution: 4207x4000
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, DDG 105 Visits Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sea and Anchor
    DESRON 15
    C7F
    Dewey
    port
    Guam

