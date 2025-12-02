CRG arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, engage in a conflict scenario during an arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. The training tested Airmen’s skills and proficiency in the use of force and de-escalation tactics through multiple simulated conflict scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)