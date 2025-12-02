Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRG arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training [Image 7 of 8]

    CRG arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, engage in a conflict scenario during an arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2025. The training tested Airmen’s skills and proficiency in the use of force and de-escalation tactics through multiple simulated conflict scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9420629
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-OA329-1005
    Resolution: 7426x4950
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    This work, CRG arming, use of force, and rules of engagement training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

